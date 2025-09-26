Mountain launches: Fred Souchon’s lollipop trick
Launching a paraglider from a slippery slope can be frustrating. Alpine climber and flyer Fred Souchon shows us a trick to make it easier26 September, 2025, by Jake Holland and Fred Souchon
If you are trying to launch a paraglider in the snow and have a backwind or a steep slope and the wing keeps sliding down, try Fred’s lollipop trick. It really works!
Watch the film for more of Fred Souchon’s pro tips on launching in the high mountains.
This was first published in Cross Country 254 as part of A New Puzzle to Play. Read the premium article about Jake Holland and Fred Souchon’s combo trip to climb and fly from the Aiguilles Vertes above Chamonix, France here.
