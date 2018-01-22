Search
 
Never Ending Summer: Jaraguá

Monday 22 January, 2018

Hang on to your boots and get ready to push the bar. Cross-country flights of more than 200km over amazing flatlands are very frequent here during the season (from July to October) making Jaraguá the place to come if you are chasing your personal best.

The carpeted launch faces northeast and is 330m AGL. The wind sometimes blows strongly from the east, but when it does it’s still possible to take off although it gets a bit trickier.

August and September are the strongest, when it’s not for the faint-hearted, although either side of high season conditions mellow.

Flying here means flying alongside King Vultures and enjoying the unique Cerrado biome, the vast subtropical savanna ecoregion in Brazil.

Best time: July to October

goiaesparapente.com.br

Photo: Elisa Eisenlohr

From the 2016 Travel Guide’s Never Ending Summer: Elisa Einlehor reveals seven sites that are off the beaten track in Brazil

