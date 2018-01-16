Search
 
July/August, September/October, South America, Travel Guide

Never Ending Summer: Araxá

Tuesday 16 January, 2018

This site is well known to Brazilians as it has hosted the Brazilian Nationals several times. The grassy launch is considered one of the best flying sites in Brazil, large enough for 15 pilots to launch simultaneously and with a good road network for easy retrieves.

Its proximity to the Canastra National Park reveals a spectacular landscape with waterfalls and various species of the fauna and flora of the Cerrado biome, the plateaus of central Brazil.

The best season to fly XC is from July to October, when it’s possible to fly over 200km. The city of Araxá is a traditional 18th century town located in the state of Minas Gerais and known for its mineral springs and health spas. Talk to the locals and ask about the routes to Argenita and Parida waterfalls.

When to go: July to October

Info: www.cavl.com.br

Photo: Marcus King

From the 2016 Travel Guide’s Never Ending Summer: Elisa Einlehor reveals seven sites that are off the beaten track in Brazil

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to July/August September/October South America Travel Guide
Back to July/August September/October South America Travel Guide

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE