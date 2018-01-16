Never Ending Summer: Araxá

This site is well known to Brazilians as it has hosted the Brazilian Nationals several times. The grassy launch is considered one of the best flying sites in Brazil, large enough for 15 pilots to launch simultaneously and with a good road network for easy retrieves.

Its proximity to the Canastra National Park reveals a spectacular landscape with waterfalls and various species of the fauna and flora of the Cerrado biome, the plateaus of central Brazil.

The best season to fly XC is from July to October, when it’s possible to fly over 200km. The city of Araxá is a traditional 18th century town located in the state of Minas Gerais and known for its mineral springs and health spas. Talk to the locals and ask about the routes to Argenita and Parida waterfalls.

When to go: July to October

Info: www.cavl.com.br

Photo: Marcus King

From the 2016 Travel Guide’s Never Ending Summer: Elisa Einlehor reveals seven sites that are off the beaten track in Brazil