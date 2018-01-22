Macedonia Magic: Tetovo

The Tetovo area is known as the Macedonian Alps and is home to the country’s highest mountains, which rise to 2,700m.

The large town of Tetovo sits on the opposite side of the valley from Gostivar and a tarmac road then 4WD gets you to launch in the ski resort of Popova Shanka. In winter the ski lifts give access to higher launches at up to 2,500m.

The main launch sits at nearly 1,200m above the valley floor on the front ridge. This smooth, wooded ridge gives nice easy cross-country flying opportunities with plenty of bomb-out options in the valley. Adventurous pilots can climb back into the impressive peaks behind; just remember the Kosovan border isn’t far away.

Flying along the ridge to the north where it is steeper is the easiest option.

Contact: Mentor Saiti and Club Ljuboten (+389 78 287 297)

Photo: Marcus King

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Macedonia’s Kruševo is a well-known competition venue – but there is loads more to this fascinating country. Explore more Macedonian flying sites