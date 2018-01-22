Macedonia Magic: Gostivar

Gostivar lies about an hour’s drive to the west of the capital Skopje, in the area close to the Albanian and Kosovan borders (borders are never far away in this small land-locked country).

Reached by tarmac road the site has two launches, both in sight of the main bottom landing on the flat valley floor 600m below. Recent upgrading has seen a new weather station installed on the site.

Although not the prettiest site, with small industrial units in the valley, the take-off gives easy access to a large ridge system. This offers easy XC flying back towards Skopje with landings along the whole route in the wide valley below. The quarries dotted along the ridge are the key to making easy progress.

The local club is very active and organises local competitions throughout the season.

Contacts: Mentor Saiti and Club Ljuboten (+389 78 287 297)

Photo: Marcus King

