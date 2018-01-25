Himalayan Getaways: Sirkot, Nepal

Get away from the crowds and stable air of Pokhara a couple of hours’ drive or so southwest. Once only flown by a few in-the-know pilots the site has been developed in recent years by Babu Sunuwar, of Everest fame, who has built a resort on the ridge line.

Make sure you get up early to experience a Himalayan dawn; sit above the mist-filled valleys as the Annapurnas and Dhaulagiri turn gold in the morning light – there is no better way to start the day.

The grassy launch has plenty of room. Out front the area is more thermic than Pokhara with easy safe flying round the valley. The bottom landing is huge, just watch out for power lines. When the time comes to head on there is a relatively easy XC route back to Pokhara for those who prefer to travel by air.

When to go: Oct to Dec, Feb to May

babuadventure.com

Photo: Andy Busslinger

This appeared in the 2016 Travel Guide as a Himalayan Getaway, one of six alternative sites to Pokhara and Bir for pilots visiting the Himalaya.