Hike-and-fly with Paul G: the Gaisberg

Gaisberg, 1,288m

Salzburg, Austria

The Gaisberg is the city of Salzburg’s very own adventure mountain – and the Red Bull X-Alps’ first turnpoint. You can climb it right from town, but I would recommend starting the hike from the official landing in Aigen, at 440m AMSL. It’s a pretty and entertaining hike up to the top where three different take-offs are waiting for you – you can launch in most directions, except when it is blowing from the south round to the east. Fortunately, the winds usually turn north during the day and good soaring and thermal flying right above world-famous Salzburg is possible on many days. It’s important to remember, though, that Salzburg has an airport, so airspace regulations apply. Check the details on www.paragleiter.com before taking off.

Difficulty: 2/5

Total ascent by foot: 848m

Time needed: three hours

Wind direction: SW to NE

Originally published in the 2017 Travel Guide, as part of a series of adventure pilot Paul Guschlbauer’s favourite mountains for hike-and-fly. You can find the others in the series, here.