Search
 
Europe, July/August, March/April, May/June, September/October, Travel Guide

Annecy’s Secret Sites: Pointe de Talamarche

Tuesday 16 January, 2018

We are definitely in the mountains after this two-hour hike. At 1,800m getting to Pointe de Talamarche involves a serious walk and 1,000m or ascent from either Villard-Dessus (Alex) or La Sauffaz (Plateau de Verel).

You can either approach it as a simple morning hike-and-fly or the start to a serious XC mission. East-facing, you can’t really get a better XC starting place with thermals working early.

A start here opens the doors of La Tournette (2,350m) by its east face around 10am. A classic 100+ km triangle to go for is La Tournette / Pointe Percée / Sous-Dine / Dent Arclusaz back to Planfait. It can also be an early start to fly far to the south.

Photo: Jérôme Maupoint

Appeared in the 2016 Travel Guide. See Annecy’s other secret sites, here

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Europe July/August March/April May/June September/October Travel Guide
Back to Europe July/August March/April May/June September/October Travel Guide

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE