Annecy’s Secret Sites: Pointe de Talamarche

We are definitely in the mountains after this two-hour hike. At 1,800m getting to Pointe de Talamarche involves a serious walk and 1,000m or ascent from either Villard-Dessus (Alex) or La Sauffaz (Plateau de Verel).

You can either approach it as a simple morning hike-and-fly or the start to a serious XC mission. East-facing, you can’t really get a better XC starting place with thermals working early.

A start here opens the doors of La Tournette (2,350m) by its east face around 10am. A classic 100+ km triangle to go for is La Tournette / Pointe Percée / Sous-Dine / Dent Arclusaz back to Planfait. It can also be an early start to fly far to the south.

Photo: Jérôme Maupoint

Appeared in the 2016 Travel Guide. See Annecy’s other secret sites, here