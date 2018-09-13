Search
 
Gear News, News

Yooda Spyke lightweight paramotor frame

Thursday 13 September, 2018

Yooda Spyke

Italian paramotor firm Yooda are introducing a new lightweight frame called the Spyke, which will be on sale towards the end of 2018.

Yooda say the Spyke is 20% lighter than the Yak, and is aimed at lighter pilots, beginners and pilots that travel frequently with their paramotor. It is designed for use with small, lightweight engines.

The aluminium frame is completely weld free, and Yooda sum it up as “simple, light and beautiful”. They add that it will be a “good price”, but have not announced the actual figure at the time of writing.

The Spyke can be dismantled and packed into its own carry case, the Travel Pack.

Yooda Spyke case

yooda.it

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE