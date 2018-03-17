Search
 
U-Turn Joker professional acro wing

Saturday 17 March, 2018

The Joker is a high-powered and dynamic acro wing for professionals, with “supremely precise” handling.

It is compact and high-pressured, with Pressure Balance Valves in the undersurface maintaining pressure at high angles of attack, and the High Pressure Crossport Design (HPCD) ensuring the pressure is balanced across the span.

The wing was designed by Ernst Strobl, with Brooke Whatnall heading up the tuning team. High rotation speeds during manoeuvres combine with fast and precise transitions, making for an exacting competition wing. It’s optimised for twisted tricks, U-Turn say, so the risers have no trimmers to get in the way.

The Joker is available in five sizes, from 16m² to 20m², which have widely overlapping weight ranges.

U-Turn Joker specs

u-turn.de

