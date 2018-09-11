Search
 
Gear News, News

Swing Connect Reverse 3 harness

Tuesday 11 September, 2018

Swing’s classic reversible paraglider harness the Connect Reverse has been updated, and is now available in four sizes where previously there were three.

Back protection is in the form of a pre-shaped airbag with a steel-spring pre-inflation system, and there is a new optional Lightshield upper-back protector.

The underseat reserve housing is size adjustable to take a range of reserves, and it can take a steerable reserve and quick-out karabiners.

Swing say the straps are adjustable and won’t slip in flight, and the webbing is marked with standard settings. A mesh insert in the back padding provides ventilation, and there are reachable side pockets,  a drinks-system routing, pole-holders and a chest-strap whistle. Swing say the transition from standing to sitting and back is very easy with this harness.

Swing Connect Reverse 3

The rucksack still has the, in our opinion excellent, Deuter Alpine Back system, a serious design with plenty of padding and excellent load distribution that means you can carry your kit comfortably for long distances.

The Connect Reverse 3 is made from Cordura and Baby Rib, weighs between 4.3kg and 4.8kg across the four sizes, and Swing say it’s strong and durable, and built to last. All sizes are certified to 120kg.

swing.de

 

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE