Skyman X-Alps lightweight pod harness

Lightweight paraglider-gear specialists Skyman say the X-Alps cocoon harness is very light, aerodynamically optimised and comfortable.

It’s made for thermal flying, cross-country and competitions. The rear fairing is shaped to promote clean airflow, and also serves as a storage space and houses the airbag and foam back protection.

The harness has a removable carbon seatboard and footplate, and the windproof speedbag is length adjustable. The low-friction speed system reduces the effort needed to push the bar.

The X-Alps harness is EN/LTF certified in two sizes.

skyman.aero