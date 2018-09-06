Search
 
Skyman Sir Edmund Race: EN B single-skinner

Thursday 6 September, 2018

The Sir Edmund Race is an EN-B single-skin wing with an aspect ratio of 6.01, and what Skyman describe as “unbelievable performance”.

As with other single-skin wings, Skyman say the Sir Edmund Race is easy to launch, and its into-wind glide performance and climb rate are excellent.

The company explain that elaborate diagonal bracing makes it very stable, so it handles more like a celled glider and needs fewer lines to support it, meaning lower drag.

Sir Edmund Race is LTF/EN-B certified in 17mand 20msizes, which weigh 1.75kg and 1.89kg.

Sir Edmund Race specifications

skyman.aero

 

