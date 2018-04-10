Sky: “Back in EN-D” with the Aeon

Sky have unveiled a new EN-D paraglider, the Aeon. It has 70 cells and an aspect ratio of 6.95 and Sky say it combines top performance with passive safety and handling.

The Aeon has a sharknose and a new internal structure with two types of diagonal ribs. The line layout is “hybrid” – three rows in the middle of the wing, reducing to two towards the wingtips.

The Aeon will be available in sizes M (80-95kg), L (87-105kg) and XL (100-120kg) and three colours.

sky-cz.com