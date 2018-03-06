Safety Notice: reserve deployment bags

Independence have issued a safety notice concerning their reserve parachute deployment bags.

“At the seam-line of the isolated upper loop, which is used to attach the deployment handle, a perforation could possibly cause a material weakening of factory delivered deployment bags. This seam-line, if properly processed, has to be able to bear a load of 70 daN. Yet it was proven that a lower strength of this component can occur.

Please check immediately whether your deployment bag is part of the concerned production lot”.

You can download the full safety notice here (1Mb PDF)