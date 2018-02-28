Search
 
Ozone release the Rush 5

Wednesday 28 February, 2018

Ozone have released news of the Rush 5, the latest iteration of their high-EN B intermediate paraglider.

Aimed at pilots who fly regularly or at least 50 hours a year, Ozone say the Rush 5 will be a “top of class” sport-performance intermediate wing.

“The Rush 5 has been developed with the same technology used in our performance wings including the Enzo 3 and Zeno,” Ozone said.

“An extensive period of performance glide testing allowed us to evaluate the Rush 5 against class-leading wings.

“The results have proven significant gains, especially in accelerated glide performance. Like our performance and competition wings, the Rush 5 excels in active air and challenging conditions.”

Two sizes of the wing have been put through their EN certification tests by testing house Air Turquoise – flight tests on the MS and ML sizes have been completed, with the rest of certification process underway.

Ozone plan to release six sizes. The wing has a flat aspect ratio of 5.55 ad 57 cells and is made of Dominico 30D cloth throughout.

More details at Ozone’s Rush 5 page.

