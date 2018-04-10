Nirvana release F-Light paramotor

Nirvana’s new lightweight low-hangpoint paramotor, the F-Light, is now in production.

It’s made from lightweight materials and is very light and compact – just 20kg – yet it produces 60kg thrust. It is available with either a 160cc engine / 115cm prop for pilots up to 100kg, or 200cc engine / 130cm prop (available soon).

The F-Light has a carbon airbox, neodymium ignition, electric start, anti-vibration airlock and fully-adjustable new-design harness.

nirvana.cz