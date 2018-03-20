Naviter Hyper pocket-size flight instrument
Tuesday 20 March, 2018
Naviter will be releasing the pocket-size Hyper flight instrument in 2018. It has hike-and-fly portability with advanced functionality including airspace display and flight recording.
Specifications
- Pocket size (107 x 70 x 18 mm)
- Lightweight (135 g)
- Sunlight-readable color touch display
- Wifi and Bluetooth connectivity
- Airspace
- Hike-and-fly mode
- Perfect stand-alone or as a backup for your Oudie
naviter.com
