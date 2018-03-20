Naviter Hyper pocket-size flight instrument

Naviter will be releasing the pocket-size Hyper flight instrument in 2018. It has hike-and-fly portability with advanced functionality including airspace display and flight recording.

Specifications

Pocket size (107 x 70 x 18 mm)

Lightweight (135 g)

Sunlight-readable color touch display

Wifi and Bluetooth connectivity

Airspace

Hike-and-fly mode

Perfect stand-alone or as a backup for your Oudie

