Gracchio: Little Cloud’s new XC wing

Wednesday 26 September, 2018

The Gracchio is Little Cloud’s new cross-country wing with “no gimmicks, just simple, optimised and efficient construction”.

Its name is the Italian word for an Alpine chough. The company explain, “We choose this bird as they are flying for fun. All day long!” That’s what the Gracchio is for – long, fun flights.

It is the replacement for the Goose MK3, but LC say it has a new name as it’s a completely new wing: new skin tension, new aerofoil, new planform, new arc, new cell count. It has an aspect ratio of 5.6 (similar to Ozone’s Rush 5, which is 5.55), and is aimed at pilots who can handle cross-country wings.

The Gracchio is bright green and will be made in sizes 21, 23, 25 and 27m². It weighs 4.5kg in the 25m² size, and will cost around €3,000. It is expected to be released in the middle of October 2018.

little Cloud Gracchio
littlecloud.fr

