Little Cloud SuperGoose, for strong-wind soaring

Wednesday 4 April, 2018

 

Little Cloud have unveiled the new SuperGoose, a 16m² paraglider intended for high-wind soaring.

It’s part of their TurboSoaring range, and is the biggest family member next to the MiniGoose V2 (13.5m²) and BabyGoose (10.5m²).

Little Cloud say the TurboSoaring gliders are high performing, pitch stable and easy to use with good glide performance.

Little Cloud TurboSoaring wings
The SuperGoose has 61 cells and an aspect ratio of 5.35, a touch higher than the Baby and MiniGoose. It comes with mixed risers, which have trimmers and a speedbar, and costs 2550€.

littlecloud.fr

