Little Cloud SuperGoose, for strong-wind soaring

Little Cloud have unveiled the new SuperGoose, a 16m² paraglider intended for high-wind soaring.

It’s part of their TurboSoaring range, and is the biggest family member next to the MiniGoose V2 (13.5m²) and BabyGoose (10.5m²).

Little Cloud say the TurboSoaring gliders are high performing, pitch stable and easy to use with good glide performance.



The SuperGoose has 61 cells and an aspect ratio of 5.35, a touch higher than the Baby and MiniGoose. It comes with mixed risers, which have trimmers and a speedbar, and costs 2550€.

