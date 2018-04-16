Search
 
Icaro Xema reversible paraglider harness

Monday 16 April, 2018

Icaro have replaced the Energy Cross reversible paraglider harness with the new Xema.

Icaro say the Xema is lightweight and comfortable with good protection and it’s suitable for a wide range of pilots. It reverses to a comfortable rucksack which fits standard gliders up to size L.

The underseat harness protection is in the form of  an airbag with a Nitinol frame and a spring system that pre-inflates it before launch, and the harness has a compartment to take an optional additional Lightshield back protector. The reserve is right-hand throw, and the reserve compartment has a zipper to adjust the volume.

The harness has side pockets which can be reached in flight, and plenty of storage space in the back compartment, with elastics to keep hiking poles safely stowed and a drinks system routing and pouch. The speedbar uses a bungee cord retainer, and the buckles are from Woody Valley.

The Xema is available in four sizes.

Icaro Xema reversible harness specs

icaro-paragliders.com

 

