Gear News, News

Icaro Larus all-round paraglider harness

Wednesday 15 August, 2018

Icaro’s new Larus replaces the Energy SP as their all-round leisure harness. They say it’s more comfortable, lighter and safer.

The compact harness has a self-inflating airbag which uses a spiral-spring system to pre-inflate. You can compress the springs and squash the air out to pack the harness. Additional side protectors are available as extras.

The underseat reserve has a right-hand handle with a two-pin closure, and the harness has a PVC panel on the bottom to protect the harness in case of unintended skid landings.

Icaro say the Larus is easy to adjust, even in the air, and its T-strap system uses lightweight Woody Valley buckles. There’s plenty of storage space, with a large back pocket, zipped neoprene side pockets and separate drinks pouch container.

The Larus is available in four sizes (see the weight/height chart on Icaro’s website to choose the best fit), and the harness weighs 3.8kg in the M size (or 3.6-4.2kg across the four sizes). Other details include a magnetic speedbar retainer, and Icaro’s trademark leather zip-pulls and embroidered details.


icaro-paragliders.com

