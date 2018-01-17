Innovations: Flow Aligned Ribs from Apco

Apco introduced its Flow Aligned Rib technology towards the end of last year. In Cross Country 187 (Feb/March 2018) Apco Designer Jonathan Cohn explains more.
“When a glider is gliding down its glide-path, the glide-path is not parallel to the shape of the wing,” he says. “The airflow over the rib is far from being optimal with regards to lift and drag. So facing the ribs in the direction of glide is a very simple way of optimising the flow over the tips.” The result? “An increase in glide. It comes from less drag and a bit more lift on the tips.”
Apco have updated their Chairbag reversible paraglider harness, unveiling the Chairbag V. The harness is an open type, with a full-width polycomb lightweight seatboard and Cygnus airbag protection that extends down the back and under the seat. Apco say it has an improved reserve container from which the reserve can be deployed more easily, with […]
Apco have unleashed the NRG Pro II, their new slalom racing PPG wing. “It’s the rebel brother of the NRG XC II”, they say. It was designed to be fast and manoeuvrable, and to be flown aggressively for racing round pylons. The NRG Pro II is a full-reflex wing with 2-D steering and HIT […]
"Moving from the Forza to this while flying the Zeno was a revelation. Seb said it's like adding suspension to a car." Hugh Miller and Seb Ospina put Apco's first competition harness, the Swift, through its paces – and say "Give one a go!"