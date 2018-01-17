Innovations: Flow Aligned Ribs from Apco

Apco introduced its Flow Aligned Rib technology towards the end of last year. In Cross Country 187 (Feb/March 2018) Apco Designer Jonathan Cohn explains more.

“When a glider is gliding down its glide-path, the glide-path is not parallel to the shape of the wing,” he says. “The airflow over the rib is far from being optimal with regards to lift and drag. So facing the ribs in the direction of glide is a very simple way of optimising the flow over the tips.” The result? “An increase in glide. It comes from less drag and a bit more lift on the tips.”

