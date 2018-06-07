Finsterwalder & Charly have added a lightweight steerable Diamond Cross tandem reserve to their lineup. The DC 160 ST Tandem is aimed at hike-and-fly paragliding teams.

The DC 160 ST Tandem weighs 1.85kg and is certified for loads up to 160kg. Like all Diamond Cross reserves, F&C say it is fast-opening and stable with low descent rates.



The company make the ‘Basic’ (non-steerable) Diamond Cross reserves in four sizes. They can be modified (by the manufacturer) to have steerable risers fitted at any time.

The new DC 160 ST Tandem model is the fifth steerable DC reserve in the range:

DC 100 ST, 25.2m², weighs 1.17kg, certified to 100kg. Descent rate 3.6-4.7m/s

DC 125 ST, 30.7m², weighs 1.39kg, certified to 125kg. Descent rate 3.5-4.5m/s

DC 160 ST, 41m², weighs 1.78kg, certified to 160kg. Descent rate 3.5-4.5m/s

DC 160 ST Tandem, 41m², weighs 1.85kg, certified to 160kg. Descent rate 3.5-4.5m/s

DC 220 ST tandem, 59.2m², weighs 2.52kg, certified to 220kg. Descent rate 3.5-4.5m/s

