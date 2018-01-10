Paragliding World Cup Superfinal: 10-20 Jan 2018

Race on! Photo: Nicole Holmes

The Paragliding World Cup Superfinal kicks off on Wednesday 10 January for 10 days of high level competition flying in Roldanillo, Colombia.

A total of 122 pilots are confirmed, including 14 women. PWCA scorer Ulric Jessop said this Superfinal, which marks the end of the 2017 Paragliding World Cup season, would be “one of the highest ranked competitions ever held”.

Posting to Facebook he noted: “18 previous overall World Cup winners are taking part along with 12 women’s winners!

“In the line-up are Michael Sigel who won the 2011 World Cup in Roldanillo, Aaron Durogati who won the 2012 Superfinal here, Luca Donini (2001 FAI World Champion) who won four of the nine tasks in the 2012 Roldanillo Superfinal.

“Honorin Hamard, who won the World Championship here in 2015 and Pierre Remy, 2017 World Champion, are also competing.”

He added: “An amazing cast and an excellent stage setting, one of the best paragliding venues in the world.”

Twice Women’s World Champion Seiko Fukuoka Naville will be looking to win here too, as will Klaudia Bulgakow, who has recently returned to competition.

The pre-competition opened with an opening ceremony at the football stadium in Roldanillo on the evening of Tuesday 9 January 2018. Although rain fell later that evening the first task was expected to be run on Wednesday.

Official website, Flymaster Live Tracking and scoring

www.pwca.org

Twitter

www.twitter.com/paraglidingwcup

Vimeo

Paragliding World Cup TV

Cross Country at the Superfinal

Instagram.com/xcmag

Download the PWCA App

Search ‘PWCA Live’ on your phone’s app-store