Paragliding for beginners – a quick guide to the sport

Paragliding: A Quick Guide is a new download from Cross Country Magazine aimed at absolute beginners and new paraglider pilots.

Whether you have seen paragliders in the sky and asked “What’s that?!”, taken a tandem paragliding flight on holiday and decided the sport is for you, or have simply always wanted to get into the sport, then Paragliding: A Quick Guide is for you.

Put together by the editorial team at Cross Country Magazine and the best-selling learn-to-paraglide textbook Paragliding: The Beginner’s Guide, the Quick Guide is a perfect snapshot of what paragliding is all about.

A comprehensive introduction to paragliding for beginners, it includes advice on:

What is paragliding?

Where did the sport start and when?

The basic equipment: everything you need to get in the air

Understanding the glider, harness, helmet, reserve and electronics

How to launch a paraglider

How to find a school near you

Your first training course explained

How to learn to fly a paraglider

How to join a club and progress

Plus

Learn about all the different disciplines: ridge soaring, cross country, hike-and-fly, towing, accuracy, tandem flying, mini wings, vol-bivouac, acro, single-skin paragliders, mountain flying, para-alpinism and competition flying

An insight into crossover sports, from sky diving to climbing to kite-boarding

Paragliding: A Quick Guide is perfect for new paraglider pilots and those who want to know more about the sport. Click the link and you will be asked to enter your email address – the free guide to paragliding will then be sent straight to your inbox.

