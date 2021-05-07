fbpx
Paragliding for beginners – a quick guide to the sport
Skills and learning

Paragliding: A Quick Guide for Beginners

Friday 7 May, 2021

Paragliding: A Quick Guide is a new download from Cross Country Magazine aimed at absolute beginners and new paraglider pilots.

Whether you have seen paragliders in the sky and asked “What’s that?!”, taken a tandem paragliding flight on holiday and decided the sport is for you, or have simply always wanted to get into the sport, then Paragliding: A Quick Guide is for you.

Put together by the editorial team at Cross Country Magazine and the best-selling learn-to-paraglide textbook Paragliding: The Beginner’s Guide, the Quick Guide is a perfect snapshot of what paragliding is all about.

How to learn to fly a paraglider

A comprehensive introduction to paragliding for beginners, it includes advice on:

Plus

Paragliding: A Quick Guide is perfect for new paraglider pilots and those who want to know more about the sport. Click the link and you will be asked to enter your email address – the free guide to paragliding will then be sent straight to your inbox.

To get Paragliding: A Quick Guide as a free download, jump to this page here.

