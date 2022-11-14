fbpx
How to ground handle – with Théo de Blic

Monday 14 November, 2022

Ground handling is one of the most important skills in paragliding. From day one you need to learn how to keep your paraglider under control, from basic forward launches to high-wind handling techniques.

In this video acro pilot and Cross Country columnist Théo de Blic explains how to train to get better – and shares his top tips for keeping it fun and interesting.

“Many pilots lack a lot of ground control,” he says. “Most of time because they feel it is uninteresting to ground handle. In this tutorial I am trying to give you a fun way to train ground handling through fun exercises that will both increase your ground handling skills and your general ground control.”

