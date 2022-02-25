fbpx
Skills and learning

How to enter a thermal

Friday 25 February, 2022

“I wish I’d had this book when I’d started flying XC, especially when I first flew in the Alps”, wrote Josh Cohn in his review of Mastering Paragliding for USHPA.

Paragliding guide Kelly Farina approaches pilot progression in a systematic, logical way. From understanding the basics of glider handling to thermalling techniques and high-level cross-country advice, Kelly breaks the sport down into manageable stages with achievable goals.

The book includes several key techniques, including the 4/90 rule for thermalling, the maths to help you avoid cloud suck, tips to fly mountains and use valley winds to full effect, and lots of valuable insight into European weather phenomena including the Föhn.

Watch the two-minute clip for Kelly’s Top 5 tips on thermalling.

More on Mastering Paragliding

