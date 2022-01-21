Video: First look – Supair Birdy (EN A+)
Friday 21 January, 2022
VIDEO
The Supair Birdy is a new “EN A+” paraglider designed for “new pilots with feel”. We got to fly it in the southern French Alps and feature the full review in Cross Country 227 (Feb/Mar 2022).
In brief? Our review pilot Marcus King was impressed: “I so wish we’d had wings like this back when I started in the sport. To have this mix of safety and performance while at the same time such good feel is a dream.”
Win a paraglider or paramotor wing! One lucky subscriber to Cross Country will win the wing of their choice in our 2022 prize draw.
Dudek have released the Nemo 5, an EN-A paraglider that is suitable for training and has the performance to take pilots further into their flying careers
Supair's new Radical 4 is a lightweight hike-and-fly harness with a removable airbag / reserve / backpack module. It will be available from Feb 2022
