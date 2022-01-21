fbpx
Video: First look – Supair Birdy (EN A+)

Friday 21 January, 2022

The Supair Birdy is a new “EN A+” paraglider designed for “new pilots with feel”. We got to fly it in the southern French Alps and feature the full review in Cross Country 227 (Feb/Mar 2022).

In brief? Our review pilot Marcus King was impressed: “I so wish we’d had wings like this back when I started in the sport. To have this mix of safety and performance while at the same time such good feel is a dream.”

