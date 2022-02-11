Video: First Look – Gin Explorer 2 (EN B)
Friday 11 February, 2022
VIDEO
The Gin Explorer 2 is a high EN-B wing designed for everyday cross-country flying and vol-biv adventures.
Released five years after the original version the updated Explorer 2 has a slightly reduced aspect ratio and increased area for each size. We flew it in the south of France to see how the changes have affected handling and performance.
You might also like
The EN-B class is broad, ranging from wings that are suitable for just-qualified pilots to gliders that require a high level of skill
Read more
Win a paraglider or paramotor wing! One lucky subscriber to Cross Country will win the wing of their choice in our 2022 prize draw.
Read more
Advance say their new lightweight high EN-B paraglider, the Iota DLS, heralds a whole new design philosophy for the company
Read more
TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY
Subscribe today and enjoy the following:
Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice Plus
exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
Digital edition From
per month £3.30
Ten issues via Zinio
Access to subscriber only masterclasses
Read offline on phone or device
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print edition From
£4.95
per month
Ten issues airmailed
Access to subscriber masterclasses
Perfect-bound, high quality journals
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print and digital From
£5.75
per month
Benefit from instant delivery
Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
Access to subscriber only masterclasses
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP
© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit :
ALL IS MACHINE
FHAPPSSTACK