Fits like a ... sock? Marcus King onboard AirDesign's new Sock harness. Photo: Charlie King
First Look: AirDesign Sock Pod Harness
Friday 27 January, 2023
The AirDesign Sock is AirDesign’s first pod paragliding harness.
It’s designed to “take you from your all-day XC, hike-and-fly training, cross-country competition to your bivy project” It comes in three sizes – with the large we flew in the south of France weighing 2.9kg.
