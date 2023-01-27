fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Fits like a ... sock? Marcus King onboard AirDesign's new Sock harness. Photo: Charlie King
Harnesses and reserves

First Look: AirDesign Sock Pod Harness

Friday 27 January, 2023

The AirDesign Sock is AirDesign’s first pod paragliding harness.

It’s designed to “take you from your all-day XC, hike-and-fly training, cross-country competition to your bivy project” It comes in three sizes – with the large we flew in the south of France weighing 2.9kg.

ad-gliders.com

You might also like

Back to Harnesses and reserves
Back to Harnesses and reserves

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.33
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£5.00
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.83
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK