Fits like a ... sock? Marcus King onboard AirDesign's new Sock harness. Photo: Charlie King

The AirDesign Sock is AirDesign’s first pod paragliding harness.

It’s designed to “take you from your all-day XC, hike-and-fly training, cross-country competition to your bivy project” It comes in three sizes – with the large we flew in the south of France weighing 2.9kg.

