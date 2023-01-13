First Look: Kortel Hike-and-Fly Bags
Friday 13 January, 2023
VIDEO
You want to run with a glider? You’d better have a decent rucksack.
Kortel have created a range of dedicated bags for hike-and-fly, including two running-friendly options. The K17, K27 have trail-vest style harnesses in 17 and 27 litre capacities. The larger K40 has normal carrying straps.
Expert pilot and trail runner Charlie King puts them through their paces.
