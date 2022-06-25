Ready to race ... Maxime Pinot in Hondarribia, Spain, ahead of the X-Pyr 2022
X-Pyr 2022: Maxime Pinot on the race ahead
Saturday 25 June, 2022
VIDEO
Can he do it? Can Maxime Pinot chase down race favourite Chrigel Maurer and win the X-Pyr 2022?
Ahead of the start of the race pro pilot Maxime Pinot from France talks us through his hopes and goals for the adventure and whether or not he thinks he can beat the world’s number one adventure racing pilot.
“I can’t control the race of another pilot, but I can control my own performance,” he says.
You might also like
Patrick Sieber talks tactics, the new two-liner from Nova and why for him this race is “unfinished business” ahead of the X-Pyr 2022
Read more
French pilot Maxime Pinot shares what’s in his bag ahead of the X-Pyr 2022 – For this race he’s flying his Red Bull X-Alps 2021 glider
Read more
Want to know where to find live tracking and weather information for the X-Pyr 2022? All the links are here
Read more
TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY
Subscribe today and enjoy the following:
Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice Plus
exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
Digital edition From
per month £3.30
Ten issues via Zinio
Access to subscriber only masterclasses
Read offline on phone or device
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print edition From
£4.95
per month
Ten issues airmailed
Access to subscriber masterclasses
Perfect-bound, high quality journals
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print and digital From
£5.75
per month
Benefit from instant delivery
Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
Access to subscriber only masterclasses
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP
© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit :
ALL IS MACHINE
FHAPPSSTACK