X-Pyr 2022: Maxime Pinot on the race ahead

Ready to race ... Maxime Pinot in Hondarribia, Spain, ahead of the X-Pyr 2022

Can he do it? Can Maxime Pinot chase down race favourite Chrigel Maurer and win the X-Pyr 2022?

Ahead of the start of the race pro pilot Maxime Pinot from France talks us through his hopes and goals for the adventure and whether or not he thinks he can beat the world’s number one adventure racing pilot.

“I can’t control the race of another pilot, but I can control my own performance,” he says.