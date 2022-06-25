fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Ready to race ... Maxime Pinot in Hondarribia, Spain, ahead of the X-Pyr 2022
Comps and Events, News

X-Pyr 2022: Maxime Pinot on the race ahead

Saturday 25 June, 2022

Can he do it? Can Maxime Pinot chase down race favourite Chrigel Maurer and win the X-Pyr 2022?

Ahead of the start of the race pro pilot Maxime Pinot from France talks us through his hopes and goals for the adventure and whether or not he thinks he can beat the world’s number one adventure racing pilot.

“I can’t control the race of another pilot, but I can control my own performance,” he says.

You might also like

Back to Comps and Events
Back to Comps and Events

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK