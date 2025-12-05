Maxime Pinot sweeps Tenerife pre-PWC

The former world champion Maxime Pinot swept the board at the Spanish Pre World Cup in Tenerife, winning four out of five tasks, proving he’s still at the top of his game. Édouard Potel (FRA) was second while the Spanish pilot Francisco Javier Reina Lagos came third.

Maxime Pinot

It was another French win on the female podium, with Vicki Chevallier triumphing, Chloé Fafournoux (CAN) second and Mathilde Chivet (FRA) third.

On the podium

Five tasks were held 27 November to 1 December ranging from 45km to 62km. The win was never in doubt, with Maxime dominating the overall field, flying his Enzo 3 “like it was an extension of his body”, as one observer put it. “He was untouchable.”

Conditions on the island were good and a fast pace was set during five days of racing.

Tenerife is dominated by the volcanic mountain Mt Teide (3,718m) that shelters the southern side of the island from the dominant northeast trade winds, making it a favoured winter flying spot with the XC season running from November to April.

The Pre-PWC is a warm-up event where pilots, venues and organisers can explore their potential ahead of the main series.

Longtime Paragliding World Cup flying cameraman Philippe Broers was back in the harness filming the action day by day – find his task videos here.

Results

Overall

Maxime Pinot (FRA), Ozone Enzo 3 Édouard Potel (FRA), Ozone Enzo 3 Fco. Javier Reina Lagos (ESP), Niviuk Icepeak X-One

Female

Vicki Chevallier (FRA), Ozone Photon Chloé Fafournoux (CAN), Niviuk X-One Mathilde Chivet (FRA), Ozone Zeno 2

Serial Class

Bautista Delbecq (FRA), Ozone Zeno 2 Jazz Cassanas (FRA), Ozone Zeno 2 Théo Piatti (FRA) — Ozone Zeno 2

civlcomps.org