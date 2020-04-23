This year’s X-Pyr has been postponed because of the coronavirus. Organisers said they hoped to be able to run it in August or early September instead.

Due to start on 21 June the hike-and-fly adventure race sees pilots race west to east across the Pyrenees.

Organisers said in a statement: “We have been forced to postpone the event until such a time that the health, safety and movement of the participants and staff can be guaranteed. At the moment the organisation do not wish to cancel the event and are working hard to investigate the possibility of running the race in late August or early September instead.”

Race director Íñigo Redín said: “The X-Pyr has competitors with 22 different nationalities. In each country the virus is evolving at a different pace. Many countries have travel restrictions and lockdowns. There is also the question of whether the borders will be open by late June.

“The health and well-being of our competitors, staff and sponsors is our highest priority and we are trying to find a workable solution to running the race this year.”

The X-Pyr happens every two years and is the second biggest paragliding adventure race in the sport after the Red Bull X-Alps. Many of the familiar faces who compete in the X-Alps also take part in the X-Pyr.

Keep an eye on the race website for more, www.x-pyr.com

In the meantime, re-live highlights from the 2018 race right here: