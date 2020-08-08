fbpx
Gear News, News

Woody Valley Quadro 220 reserve

Saturday 8 August, 2020

With the addition of a new 220 size for tandems, Woody Valley have completed their range of lightweight Quadro paraglider reserve parachutes.

They claim the square parachutes are among the lightest on the market, with among the best sink rates (5.14-5.49m/s). They quote an opening time of 2.8 seconds and say they are very pendulum-stable.

The four sizes are 100 (31m², 0.985kg for 70-100kg payloads); 115 (36m², 1.23kg for 75-115kg loads); 140 (45m², 1.45kg for 95-140kg) and the new 220 (69m², 2.43kg for 150-220kg).

Woody Valley Quadra 220

Made from ultralight high-strength water-repellent UTT cloth with break-resistant Liros lines, Woody Valley say the Quadro reserves will last for 15 years.

woodyvalley.eu

 

