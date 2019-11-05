Woody Valley Libero – “Lightest HG harness ever!”

Woody Valley say their new Libero hang gliding harness is the lightest ever made, at just 4kg in the medium size including titanium karabiner.

It’s made from lightweight fabric and reinforced Lycra, and has no stiffeners – just four small pipes to spread the load, and 4mm aramid kevlar lines. The main hang loop slides along the support pipes making it easy for the pilot to get into the landing position. It’s perfect for new pilots upwards, say Woody Valley.

The main harness is protected by an outer skin, which attaches with velcro so it can be easily removed for cleaning or repair.

There’s a stretchy storage pocket in the Lycra section, and the parachute system is attached to the shoulder of the harness, as with the Tenax harness. If the reserve is deployed, the pilot is pulled upwards and the hang glider hits the ground first, absorbing some of the impact.

The Libero is DHV certified to 120kg and available in four sizes in black with a coloured stripe. Extra small or large sizes can be custom-made on request. RRP is €780.

