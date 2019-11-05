Search
 
Gear News, News

Woody Valley Libero – “Lightest HG harness ever!”

Tuesday 5 November, 2019

Woody Valley say their new Libero hang gliding harness is the lightest ever made, at just 4kg in the medium size including titanium karabiner.

It’s made from lightweight fabric and reinforced Lycra, and has no stiffeners – just four small pipes to spread the load, and 4mm aramid kevlar lines. The main hang loop slides along the support pipes making it easy for the pilot to get into the landing position. It’s perfect for new pilots upwards, say Woody Valley.

The main harness is protected by an outer skin, which attaches with velcro so it can be easily removed for cleaning or repair.

There’s a stretchy storage pocket in the Lycra section, and the parachute system is attached to the shoulder of the harness, as with the Tenax harness. If the reserve is deployed, the pilot is pulled upwards and the hang glider hits the ground first, absorbing some of the impact.

Woody Valley Libero

The Libero is DHV certified to 120kg and available in four sizes in black with a coloured stripe. Extra small or large sizes can be custom-made on request. RRP is €780.

woodyvalley.eu

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK