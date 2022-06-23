fbpx
100% fit ... The start of the X-Pyr during the last edition. Photo: X-Pyr
Comps and Events, News

X-Pyr 2022: Who’s out and why?

Thursday 23 June, 2022

Even before the X-Pyr 2022 got to the start line several pilots had already withdrawn. Here’s who and why.

Nicola Donini, Italy
The Nova team pilot had to withdraw ahead of the race because of “a personal situation”. The Swiss pilot Lars Meerstetter supported by Nicola Heiniger filled the slot.

Maurice Koller
Suffered a fall during training which antagonised an old knee injury. Under his doctor’s orders he was forced to withdraw. His slot was not filled by anyone.

Stanislav Mayer, Czech Republic
“Stan the Man” as he was known in the Red Bull X-Alps suffered a downhill mountain bike accident some weeks before the race and was hospitalised for two weeks. He is expected to make a full recovery and he sent his best wishes to all the other athletes. His slot was filled by US pilot Rob Curran supported by Julia Seyferth.

Nick Neynens, New Zealand
The laidback New Zealander who is a Red Bull X-Alps fan favourite had a flying accident near Annecy 10 days before the race start. Unfortunately the accident was serious, although not life threatening. His slot was not taken by anyone.

Eliya Soar Zemmour, Israel
Had to withdraw due to a stress fracture with less than one week to go. During training he damaged the metatarsal bone in his foot. His slot was not taken by anyone.

On our count, that means 42 teams will line up at the start of the race on Sunday 26 July.

We wish all the injured pilots a full and speedy recovery.

x-pyr.com

