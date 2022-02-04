fbpx
Gear News, News

Who won the wing? Prize Draw 2022 winners revealed

Friday 4 February, 2022

The winner of the Cross Country Prize Draw 2022 February 2022 is Milosh Lipszyc, 43, from Israel. Congratulations Milosh!

In a call from Israel he said he was “very, very, very happy!” A paraglider pilot for four years he currently flies an EN C glider in the hills around his home in Haifa.

Milosh gets to choose a brand new solo paraglider or paramotor wing from either Gin, Nova, Ozone, Skywalk and Supair. He said he would have to think about which glider he will pick. “I must do some research and ask my flying friends. This has made my day!”

As well as the glider, we had lots of other prizes to give away.

Congratulations to all our winners, and thank you for taking part.

A very warm welcome if you are one of the new subscribers that have joined us in the past two weeks, and a big thank you again to all our subscribers for your ongoing support. We run two prize draws a year as a fun way of saying thank you – we really appreciate it.

Our next subscribers’ prize draw will be in July, so keep an eye out for details then.

