Watch: Jean-Yves Fredriksen on his flight from K2

Neo have released a short film about Jean-Yves Fredriksen’s solo ascent and record-breaking flight from K2, the world’s second highest mountain.

In the 17-minute film Jean-Yves – also known as Blutch – talks candidly about how he came close to giving up the mountains when his world fell apart a few years ago.

“For four years I almost stopped mountaineering,” he says. “I wanted to sell all my paragliding, skiing and climbing equipment. I wanted to stop everything. I stopped being a guide and worked behind a computer.”

Then he fell in love again – and she led him back to the mountains. Slowly, he began to think about returning to the 8,000m mountains. As a mountain guide known for his wild streak, Jean-Yves says he could never join the crowds, which ruled out Everest. Instead he decided to climb K2 (8,611m), alone and without oxygen, linking three mythical routes forged by his heroes.

“I get to the top of K2, I’m in control I know exactly what I have to do,” he says in the film. “After 1m 30s I take off my backpack, take out my paraglider and put on a harness and after three minutes it’s ready for take off.”

Jean-Yves was supported by and Niviuk and Neo. In the film Neo say they worked around the clock to lighten their already lightweight String harness and backpack for him.

Jean-Yves was one of four pilots to summit and fly from the summit of K2 on 28 July this year. French alpinist Benjamin Védrines also launched after making a speed ascent, while Zeb Roche and Liv Sansoz flew by tandem.