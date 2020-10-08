fbpx
Watch: AirDesign Rise 4 – interview with Stephan Stiegler

Thursday 8 October, 2020

In spring 2020 Ed Ewing caught up with AirDesign’s CEO and designer Stephan Steigler to chat about their new high EN-B wing the Rise 4.

They discussed the Rise 4 and its development, and also talked about the lightweight version, the Soar.

Read the review of the Rise 4 in issue 214.

