Watch: AirDesign Rise 4 – interview with Stephan Stiegler
Thursday 8 October, 2020
In spring 2020 Ed Ewing caught up with AirDesign’s CEO and designer Stephan Steigler to chat about their new high EN-B wing the Rise 4.
They discussed the Rise 4 and its development, and also talked about the lightweight version, the Soar.
Read the review of the Rise 4 in issue 214.
