Wanaka Paragliding. Photo: Felix Wolk
News

Wanaka pilots fight to save ‘world class’ XC sites

Pilots in New Zealand are fighting to stop an airspace grab

17 September, 2025, by Cross Country

Pilots who have flown the famous sites of Wanaka or Queenstown in New Zealand are being asked to add their voice to a campaign to save XC flying in the region.

New Zealand’s Louis Tapper writes: “If you’ve ever flown in Queenstown, Wānaka, or the Southern Lakes or plan to, now’s the time to act to help save free flying in the area.

“QLDC is consulting on the future of Wānaka Airport. Expansion to ATR/jet operations would likely mean controlled airspace and restrictions that cut off world-class XC corridors. This is an existential threat to free flight in NZ’s premier site.

“This isn’t only about the airport, it’s also about visibility with the council. With elections underway, more voices from outside the area show how nationally and internationally important this region is.”

He added: “Please take a few minutes to submit this five-minute survey and share this widely. The more of us who speak, the stronger our case.”

>> Take the survey

>> Read the NZHGPA submission here.

The deadline for submissions is Thursday 18 September.

