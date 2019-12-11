Vittorazi Moster 185 MY’20 and Atom 80 MY’20

Vittorazi have released 2020 versions of the Moster 185 and Atom 80 paramotor engines.

The Moster 185 is Vittorazi’s powerful 185cc two-stroke engine. The exhaust has been extensively modified to make it more durable and to reduce vibrations. The changes include a new-design ‘bronze bush’ with increased contact surface area, which MY’19 owners can order for free from their local dealer.

Other improvements to the Moster 185, as listed on Vittorazi’s website, are:

New cylinder Nikasil plating treatment, for greater performance and durability

Anti-rotation device for pull starter shaft

New material for the airbox rubber sleeve, to ensure longer life and stability of the system

BR9 spark plug with steel pin, for greater stability of the cap

Oil-seals of the highest quality and durability, always Made in Italy

Treatment of all screws with an anti-corrosion system.

The lightweight, beginner-friendy Atom 80 has seen improvements to the engine crankcase and reduction drive, plus the following:

Reinforced silencer plate, thickness increase (+1.0 mm) and geometry change

New Walbro WB series Carburettor, stability in all weather conditions, with the possibility of adjusting the H jet to compensate for the lower atmospheric temperatures

New clutch design with noise damper

New material for the Airbox rubber sleeve

BR9 spark plug with steel pin, for greater stability of the cap

Seals of very high quality and durability, as ever Made in Italy

Treatment of all screws with anti-corrosion system.

The reinforced silencer plate and the pulse line modification kit can also be ordered for free to upgrade the MY’18 or MY’19 models.

Vittorazi.com