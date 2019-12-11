Search
 
Vittorazi Moster 185 MY’20 and Atom 80 MY’20

Wednesday 11 December, 2019

Vittorazi have released 2020 versions of the Moster 185 and Atom 80 paramotor engines.

The Moster 185 is Vittorazi’s powerful 185cc two-stroke engine. The exhaust has been extensively modified to make it more durable and to reduce vibrations. The changes include a new-design ‘bronze bush’ with increased contact surface area, which MY’19 owners can order for free from their local dealer.

Other improvements to the Moster 185, as listed on Vittorazi’s website, are:

The lightweight, beginner-friendy Atom 80 has seen improvements to the engine crankcase and reduction drive, plus the following:

The reinforced silencer plate and the pulse line modification kit can also be ordered for free to upgrade the MY’18 or MY’19 models.

Vittorazi.com

