Video: Acro Paragliding Meets FPV
Friday 30 August, 2019
VIDEO
Watch… what happens when you combine acro paragliding with FPV drone filming over a fjord in Norway.
Pilot: Veso Ovcharov
FPV Drone: Ilko Iliev
Location: Kjerag, Norway, 2019
Never miss an issue
Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers
Subscribe today
You might also like
The latest Cloudbase Mayhem podcast from Gavin McClurg is out and features acro ace and Red Bull Athlete Veso Ovcharov. Veso has traveled the world perfecting his craft, pushing the limits of what can be done by paraglider. In this episode we travel back in time to find out how Veso got into the sport; […]
Read more
Veso Ovcharov, Francois Ragolski, Petar Loncar and Adrien Shams travelled to Pakistan for six weeks of out-of-this-world flying in May and June this year.
Read more
Got a story?
If you have news, great images or a story, let us know
Get in touch
Join the family
By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:
Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today
Subscribe and never miss an issue
Digital edition From
per month £2.59
Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
Exactly the same magazines as print
Print edition From
£4.19
per month
Ten packed issues airmailed to you
Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit :
ALL IS MACHINE
FHAPPSSTACK