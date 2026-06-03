Koessen Paragliding Textival
Comps and EventsNews

Kössen Paragliding Testival 2026 kicks off

Four day meet, test and fly event opens Thursday

3 June, 2026, by Cross Country | Photo: Marcus King

The legendary Austrian venue of Kössen is preparing to host its famous paragliding testival, which runs 4 to 7 June. With dozens of manufacturers attending and a weather forecast that looks flyable most days it’s the ideal place to check out the latest wings, harnesses and accessories. The pilots’ bar will be serving endless rounds of coffee, organic soft drinks, beer and food, from curries to local Austrian bratwurst.

“There’s no other place in Europe like it,” says event organiser and owner of the Fly Kössen flight school Leo Dagn. “The landing is the size of a football field, you can just walk over, hop on a lift and do several rounds a day. The acro pilots do 14 or 15 flights a day. For comparing wings it’s a really great spot and a great opportunity to test similar gliders from different brands.”

Kossen Paragliding Testival 2019
Trade stands setting up in the landing field. Photo: Bastienne Wentzel

He said the weather was looking up too, with it definitely flyable on Thursday, a 50% chance it’s flyable on Friday while Saturday and Sunday morning were looking good to fly as well. So far there were 27 manufacturers and 450 pilots registered for the event. Although registration was full for the first few days, there were still places open on Sunday.

Fly Kössen is the oldest flying school in Europe and was the first host of the Hang Gliding World Championships in 1976.

Koessen Paragliding Testival landing place information

There’s a big grassy take-off next to the lift, mountains galore with reliable thermals ready to take you to cloudbase. There are two large landing fields with the main one situated next to the school’s famous Pilot Bar.

Koessen Paragliding Testival 2026

The testival was originally set up by Sepp Himberger who ran the flying school. This is the first year that Leo has taken it over. “I’m really looking forward to welcoming everyone,” he says. “It’s going to be great.”

fly-koessen.at

You may also like

Chrigel Maurer launches during the Red Bull X-Alps Challenger 2026.

Red Bull X-Alps 2027: Chrigel wins Challenger but rookies triumph

Aaron Mathis and Romy Sweda beat a strong field of rookies to win a wildcard place in next year’s Red Bull X-Alps
Read More
Stoderzinken Launch

Hammertag comes to Austria

Perfect conditions came to the Alps on Saturday allowing thousands of pilots to enjoy epic cross country flights.
Read More
Testivol de Pelvoux

Testivol de Pelvoux, France: 7-8 March 2026

For the second year in a row the Hautes-Alpes is to host the Testivol de Pelvoux, organised by Pollen Parapente.
Read More

Premium Articles

Sketchy launch on Artesonraju

Fight or Flight

“No one I know has launched a paraglider on belay before.” Christian Black pushes hard in Peru
Read More
Using your rescue with Théo de Blic

Masterclass: Using your rescue with Théo de Blic

Why, when and how should you throw your rescue parachute. A masterclass every pilot should watch.
Read More
Paragliding in the Chartreuse as the snow melts in early spring. Photo: Jerome Maupoint

Weather: XC and the spring snowline

As our planet warms the winter snowline creeps higher up the mountain slopes. What does that mean for pilots?
Read More