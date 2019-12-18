Team Red Bull win Rise&Fall 2019

Aaron Durogati was the pilot on the winning team, Red Bull, at Rise&Fall 2019, Austria’s multi-sport winter team race.

The eighth edition of the event took place on Saturday 14 December 2019. It combines ski-touring, paragliding, mountain biking and downhill skiing.

Team Red Bull finished less than half a minute ahead of Chrigel Maurer’s team (Teamwork Schweiz) although Chrigel completed the paragliding leg fastest (in 5 minutes, 3.9 seconds).

The task was:

Ski tourers sprint 1.3km up the Ahorn valley ski run to Gasthof Wiesenhof; paragliders fly down and sprint 400m; mountain bikers pedal 3.7km with 430m ascent back to Gasthof Wiesenhof; skiers/boarders race down an obstacle course to the finish line.

Mountainshop Hörhager Ladies won the women’s classification, with Stephanie Kröll as the team’s paraglider pilot.

Results – overall

Red Bull (Toni Palzer, Aaron Durogati, Daniel Geismayr, Markus Eder), 00:38:46.8 Teamwork Schweiz (Werner Martin, Christian Maurer, Marc Stutzmann, Jeremias Künzi), 00:39:07.8 Aroniland – Sport Auer (Alex Brandner Egger, Thomas Mitterdorfer, Markus Kaufmann, Patrick Auer), 00:41:08.8

WOMEN

Mountainshop Hörhager Ladies (Sarah Dreier, Stephanie Kröll, Christina Sautner, Anna-Lena Riml), 00:55:19.1

All results can be seen here

riseandfall.at