The Super Paragliding Testival in Koessen, Austria has been officially cancelled for this year, despite hopes it might still have gone ahead in August.

Organiser Sepp Himberger said that open air events in Austria were restricted to 100 people or less until the end of August.

As a result, the Super Paragliding Testival won’t happen this year.

Originally scheduled for June, it was postponed until August due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The next Super Paragliding Testival, which is one of the biggest testivals in the European summer season calendar, will be 3-6 June 2021.