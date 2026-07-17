SRS Ozone edition arrives in Le Grand Bornand

The fourth edition of the SRS season kicks off this weekend in Le Grand Bornand, France. Almost 130 pilots from 36 countries, including 15 women are preparing for the six day event, which starts Sunday 19 July.

Among those taking part is the current world champion Baptiste Lambert. More used to flying an Enzo, he’s trading the competition wing for an EN-C Delta 5 to compete in the series for the first time. All eyes will be no doubt be on the French pilot – as well as his dad Cyril, who is also taking part. They’re competing as team Ozone 2, and with it being the second pilot in the team who scores, both Baptiste and Cyril will need to do well every day.

Baptiste Lambert and his dad Cyril. Photo: Tim Rochas

There are many other familiar names taking part, including Madalena Janaway (GBR), currently second in the series female ranking and winner of the first event of the year, SRS Gin Edition in Colombia. Aurelijus Andreliunas, who is second in the overall ranking, Arnold Castro, who is third and Luke Nicol, who is fourth are all taking part.

At 72 Ireneusz Stanislaw Wasilewski (POL) is the oldest pilot taking part while the youngest is 16-year-old Victor Aguilera Lozano, from Spain

The SRS is an FAI sanctioned Cat 2 competition aimed at pilots who have “outgrown fun and national competitions, and are looking to take the next step” as well as “experienced EN-B and EN-C pilots”. However, such is its popularity, the series regularly attracts PWC pilots such as Pal Takats, who is currently leading this year’s rankings although he’s not taking part in this edition.

Steve Senior is Meet Director. SRS describe him as “an extremely experienced MD who was crowned British Champion here in Le Grand Bornand in 1999”.

The SRS Ozone edition takes place in Le Grand Bornand, France. Photo: Marcus King

Nestled in the heart of the French Alps, Le Grand Bornand is one of the most charming mountain villages in Haute-Savoie. It is located 30km east of Annecy. For pilots, the Aravis region is considered one of the finest flying destinations in Europe. Towering limestone cliffs, expansive alpine pastures, and deep valleys create a landscape that is as beautiful from the air as it is from the ground.

Task setters hope to take full advantage of this exceptional natural playground – connecting the Aravis, the Bornes Massif, and the legendary Annecy flying area, giving an unforgettable flying experience. Take off is at the top of Mont Lachat, the highest point of the ski resort.

How to follow SRS Ozone Edition

srs.live

Follow pilots live as they fly the tasks. The hub is also home to pilot lists, results and a live blog and commentary provided by Ruth Jessop.

Paragliding Live on YouTube

Paragliding Live will broadcasting from Mont Lachat from 19 to 24 July. With commentary provided by Cross Country magazine’s Tarquin Cooper and Milly Wallace, the coverage features live race tracking plus in-flight footage from ten pilots equipped with live action cameras, bringing viewers closer to the race than ever before.

paraglidinglive.com