Apollo 2: new high EN-B from Sky Paragliders

The Apollo 2 is Sky’s new high-performance, high-B cross-country wing. They say it offers “sporty spirit and comfortable, safe flying”.

Sky say they were focussing on maximum speed, performance and glide with the design of the Apollo 2, without compromising on safety.

It has 55 cells, an aspect ratio of 5.59 and is made from Skytex 32 with 38 on the leading edge. The internal structure is made from a combination of Hypalon, nylon and mylar. At 4.25kg in size M it’s a light wing.

The Apollo 2 is available five sizes, XS to XL, and six colours.

