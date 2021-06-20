Sebastien Kayrouz flies 600km in Texas

Sebastien Kayrouz broke the paragliding world record in Texas on 20 June 2021, with the first 600km flight on a paraglider.

His tracklog shows 613km, his vario screen 610km. The actual distance and the record are still to be ratified.

Sebastien tow-launched on his Ozone Enzo, and flew south to north for nearly 11 hours, his track log showing an average speed of 61.39km/h.

Sebastien had also declared a goal at 557km, which, if all his evidence is in order, means he has also broken the declared-goal world record.

The current world records stand at:

Straight distance (ratified): 582km, 10 October 2019, Brazil – Marcelo Prieto, Rafal Saladini, Rafael de Moraes Barros

Distance to declared goal (ratified): 510.8km, 27 Oct 2019, Brazil – Guy Anderson

Distance to declared goal (dossier under review): 530km, 15 October 2020, Brazil – Rafael Saladini

Congratulations Sebastien!